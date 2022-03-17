Downtown Des Moines ready to welcome back St. Patrick's Day parade

Here's what you need to know as downtown Des Moines celebrates St. Patrick's Day in 2022.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands are expected to line up along Grand Avenue in downtown Des Moines Thursday for the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

From floats to seas of green apparel, organizers are glad the event is back after it was canceled in 2021 and 2020.

"I'm extremely excited to be back after two years. This hiatus has been a long time coming and we're extremely excited to see our spectators back out," said Tony "T-Bone" Schmid with Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa.

The parade starts at noon at 15th and Mulberry St and will end at 8th St.