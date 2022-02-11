Thanksgiving 2022: What restaurants and stores are open?

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you find yourself looking for a last-minute run to the store on Thanksgiving Day — or you decide to scrap the meal altogether — here's what will be at your disposal Nov. 24, 2022, according to blackfriday.com and The Pioneer Woman.
You can also take a look at the Iowa retailers that may or may not be open that day.
See a store that should be on the lists below? Email us (news@weareiowa.com) or send us a text at 515-457-1026!
CLOSED
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Casey's
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Fareway
- Home Depot
- Hy-Vee
- Kohl’s
- Kum & Go
- Lowe’s
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta
- Walmart
OPEN
- Applebee's
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cracker Barrel
- CVS
- Domino's
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- IHOP
- Michaels (beginning at 6 p.m.)
- Old Navy (beginning at 3 p.m.)
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Walgreens (likely with reduced hours; in 2021, it was open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Wendy's
- Whole Foods
