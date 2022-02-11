x
Holidays

Thanksgiving 2022: What restaurants and stores are open?

If you find yourself looking for a last-minute run to the store on Thanksgiving, here's what will be at your disposal on Thursday, Nov. 24.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you find yourself looking for a last-minute run to the store on Thanksgiving Day — or you decide to scrap the meal altogether — here's what will be at your disposal Nov. 24, 2022, according to blackfriday.com and The Pioneer Woman.

 You can also take a look at the Iowa retailers that may or may not be open that day. 

See a store that should be on the lists below? Email us (news@weareiowa.com) or send us a text at 515-457-1026!

CLOSED

  • Bath & Body Works
  • Bed, Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Casey's
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Fareway
  • Home Depot
  • Hy-Vee
  • Kohl’s
  • Kum & Go
  • Lowe’s
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

OPEN 

  • Applebee's
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Cracker Barrel
  • CVS
  • Domino's 
  • Dunkin' Donuts
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Five Below
  • IHOP
  • Michaels (beginning at 6 p.m.) 
  • Old Navy (beginning at 3 p.m.)
  • Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
  • Sonic
  • Starbucks 
  • Walgreens (likely with reduced hours; in 2021, it was open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Wendy's
  • Whole Foods

