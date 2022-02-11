Thanksgiving 2022: What restaurants and stores are open?

If you find yourself looking for a last-minute run to the store on Thanksgiving, here's what will be at your disposal on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you find yourself looking for a last-minute run to the store on Thanksgiving Day — or you decide to scrap the meal altogether — here's what will be at your disposal Nov. 24, 2022, according to blackfriday.com and The Pioneer Woman.

You can also take a look at the Iowa retailers that may or may not be open that day.

See a store that should be on the lists below? Email us (news@weareiowa.com) or send us a text at 515-457-1026!

CLOSED

Bath & Body Works

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Casey's

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fareway

Home Depot

Hy-Vee

Kohl’s

Kum & Go

Lowe’s

REI

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walmart

OPEN