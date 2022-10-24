2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts and freebies in central Iowa

From free meals to storewide discounts, there are plenty of ways for veterans and active duty service members to save in central Iowa.

IOWA, USA — Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, an opportunity to celebrate U.S. service members past and present.

From storewide discounts to free meals, there are plenty of ways for veterans and active duty service members to save money in central Iowa this Veterans Day.

Be sure to call ahead to double-check your specific location to make sure the deals are valid.

See a store or restaurant that should be on the lists below?

All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a free in-restaurant full-size entrée from the following choices:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Chicken Tenders Platter

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Guests will also get a $5 bounce-back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can get a free craft burger of their choice with a valid military ID.

While Bass Pro Shops offer a 5% discount every day to veterans, both online and in-store, the outdoor recreation retailer will provide a 10% discount to celebrate Veterans Day weekend.

The increased discount is available Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Active-duty service members and veterans with valid military ID can receive 10 free boneless wings and fries while dining in, according to veteran.com.

Caribou Coffee

Veterans, active military members and their spouses are able to get a free hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day with a valid military ID, according to Military.com.

Casey's

Service members past and present can get a free cup of freshly brewed coffee at their local Casey’s store, Military.com says.

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal for dine-in from the following menu:

Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Oldtimer with Cheese

Boneless Wings (6 count)

Active military members, veterans and their dependents are eligible for military discounts for food and games on Nov. 11:

The Alpha: Get a large 1-topping pizza, 4 drinks, and 45 Play Points for $33.99

The Bravo: Get 2 large 1-topping pizzas, 4 drinks, and 100 Play Points for $57.49

Valid military ID is required to get the deal, and it can not be combined with any other deals.

Veterans will receive free admission all day. The garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Nov. 11, all active, non-active and retired military personnel can get a Grand Slam for free from 5 a.m. to noon when dining in with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Veterans, active military and their family members can receive 20% off their total purchase in-store or online.

Veterans and active military members can get a free donut, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave's

All military personnel can get a free lunch of the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and the choice of a side, according to Military.com.

Online orders can use the code VETERAN to redeem the offer. Valid proof of service is required at pickup.

Fareway will apply a 15% discount to all veterans, active-duty military and reserve and guard members on Veterans Day.

In honor of Veteran's Day, all veterans receive 15% off their store purchase! We want to thank you all for your service to our nation 🇺🇸 Posted by Fareway Stores on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Fazoli's

On Thursday and Friday, active military and veterans can receive free regular spaghetti with their choice of meat or marinara sauce, according to USA TODAY.

All veterans and active service members can get a free haircut or a free haircut card for use between Nov. 12 and Dec. 9, 2022.

Non-military customers can also receive a free haircut card to give to a military member, if they want to pay it forward.

All veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free buffet-style breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

At Dollar Fresh Market locations, veterans and military members receive a free donut and coffee.

In addition, they can receive 15% off grocery purchases on Veterans Day, online and in-store. Use code "HOMEFRONT15" for Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchases.

Both active-duty military and veterans dining in will receive a free entrée with the purchase of a beverage. Here is the Hooters Veterans Day Menu:

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Proof of service or a military ID is required.

Veterans and active duty military can get a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with military ID or proof of service.

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families will get 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free doughnut and a small coffee, no purchase necessary, according to Military.com. The offer is available in-store only.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20 oz. Pepsi product, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to Military.com.

Active, reserve, honorably discharged, retired military personnel and their immediate family members who are signed up for the store's discount program can receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases.

Olive Garden

According to USA TODAY, veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free entree from a special menu. Options include:

Never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks

Cheese ravioli

Spaghetti and meatballs

Fettuccini alfredo

Chicken parmigiana

Military veterans and active servicemen and women, as well as their spouses, can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product.

Outback Steakhouse gives nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders 10% off their entire check all day, every day, with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Perkins

Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are eligible to get a free Magnificent Seven meal by dining in and presenting a valid military ID, RestaurantNews.com reports.

The meal includes two eggs, three buttermilk pancakes and a choice of two bacon strips or sausage links.two eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, and a choice of two bacon strips or sausage links.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Veterans and active duty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double, which comes with free refills on Bottomless Steak Fries.

Scooter's

Veterans can grab a free drink of any size on Nov. 11, per Military.com. You cannot receive this discount if you order ahead, as it's necessary to show a valid military ID.

Veterans can get a free burger or sandwich, with a valid military ID.

Many Sport Clips locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Call your local store to check if it's participating.

Also, Sport Clip locations will donate an additional $2 per haircare service Friday to support "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships" for service members and veterans.

Starbucks

Starbucks will offer a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores, according to the Starbucks app.

Taco John's

Veterans who join the Taco John's rewards program can get a free small beef combo, which includes two crispy beef tacos, according to Military.com. Use code "VETERAN22" for mobile orders.

Texas Roadhouse

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, this steakhouse chain is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel meal vouchers with proof of service, according to Military.com. The vouchers are good through May 30, 2023. No purchase necessary.

Veterans, military and their families signed up for myWalgreens can receive 20% off eligible regular-price items.