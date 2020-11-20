x
Holidays

Submit your holiday lights photos!

Download the We Are Iowa app and share pictures of your bright displays.

Do you have a holiday lights display shining bright? Local 5 wants to see it!

To get started, download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play.

Submitting Photos

  1. Open the app and scroll down on the "Home" tab
  2. When you see the orange Holiday Lights 2020 tile, tap "Share With Us!"
  3. Upload your photo/video with a title (Tell us more about your display!)
  4. Enter in your name, email, and location (all are required)

***For the location, you can enter in a specific address, intersection or simply drop the pin on the map

 5. Tap the blue Submit button on the bottom (there is also a check-box option to subscribe to our email newsletter!)

Viewing Photos

  1. Open the app and tap "Near Me" (bottom-right corner)
  2. Tap the "Filters" icon in the lower-left of the map
  3. Select ALL under "Submission Source" (so it includes both our team's submissions + submissions from the app)
  4. Select ALL TIME under "Map Time"
  5. Select Show us your holiday lights! under "Topics"
  6. Select ALL under "Content Type"

