The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the seeds should not be planted and should be reported to the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is cautioning Minnesotans about mysterious unsolicited packages of seeds arriving in some mailboxes in the state.

According to photos provided by MDA, the small packages can sometimes have a postmark from China, and appear to list a piece of small jewelry in its contents, along with a small package of seeds. A photo of a similar package shows similar seeds with a return address of Kyrgyzstan, along with planting instructions in English.

The source and motivation behind the mailings is under investigation.

MDA officials say anyone receiving such a package should not plant the seeds, and should not throw them away. Instead, recipients should contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture by email, or by calling the state's "Arrest the Pest" hotline at 888-545-6684.

"We’re uncertain what these seeds may be and why people are receiving these unsolicited packages," MDA Seed Unit Supervisor Denise Thiede said in a statement. "Until we know more, we encourage people to contact us because of the risk they may pose to Minnesota agriculture and our natural landscapes."

Minnesotans have received unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to come from China. If you've gotten unsolicited seeds:

-Don't throw them away.

-Don't plant the seeds.

-Contact Arrest the Pest at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us

More: https://t.co/CmeMHWUNjS#MNAg pic.twitter.com/yLIAMaZLyn — MN Agriculture Dept (@MNagriculture) July 27, 2020

Similar mystery seed packages have been reported in other states, including Louisiana, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, with ag officials in those states also concerned about the potential of invasive plant species contained in the seeds.

MDA will coordinate with recipients on how to send the contents to the MDA Seed Program.