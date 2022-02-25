Clive landscaper shares the latest trends in outdoor living at Des Moines Home + Garden Show

A landscaping company from Clive explains the latest in outdoor trends and how much longer it's taking to get some goods delivered.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Home + Garden Show is in town, running Feb 24-27.

It includes 400 experts and hundreds of exhibits for show attendees to see the latest trends in the home and garden world.

Mike Haberman, a senior account executive at Nemer Fieger, said this is the 45th time the show has happened, and thousands are expected to attend.

One of the vendors at the show this year is Shades of Green in Clive, a professional lawn and landscape company.

Owner Todd Morris will be showcasing and letting people know about some of the new things he's doing, along with giving the best advice for people wanting to have good looking outside.

He said if people want to order something, there is a longer wait time for some outside items because of supply chain issues.

"We see plant material availabilities are a little slow, so sometimes that could be later in the season kind of thing to get those plants," Morris said. "For some of our stone and paving material, you see that being delayed, sometimes two to three weeks up to a month."

He noted two to three weeks may not sound like a long wait time, but he used to be able to order something on a Friday and have it delivered the upcoming Monday.

The show dates are below and tickets are $13 at the door or $11 online.

Friday, Feb. 25: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.