Des Moines Home + Garden Show returns to the Iowa Events Center

The event will run at the Iowa Events Center through Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video was originally published before the 2022 Des Moines Home + Garden Show.

The Des Moines Home + Garden Show is celebrating its 45th year this weekend at the Iowa Events Center.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday:

Thursday, Feb. 23: 12 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Billed as "the largest and most successful home show in Central Iowa", the event will feature more than 300 home and garden experts. Attendees can also find deals related to home, gardening and remodeling.

Mike Pyle, host of HGTV's "Inside Out", is this year's celebrity speaker. He will take the Rose Farm Inspiration Stage on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m.

Visitors can explore seven featured gardens created by local landscapers or peruse the Made in Iowa Market.

Tickets are $14 at the door and $12 when purchased online before show weekend. Tickets for children ages 7-12 are $4. Kids age 6 and younger get in free.