How to build a portable greenhouse

The greenhouse will house cabbages, broccoli, seed potatoes and other veggies.

ADEL, Iowa — Jerry Holub is a horticulturist who understands just how badly people want to get out of the house. So he came up with a safe way to give people something to do: why not build a greenhouse?

Holub and a crew of builders are constructing a portable greenhouse at the Fareway in Adel, which will be a place for growing all kinds of vegetables.

With the ground getting warmer, Holub says now is a great time to start planting, even with Iowa weather's ability to change on a dime.

"Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, brussel sprouts, onion sets, onion plants, seed potatoes... you can get some of those planted now," Holub said. "If it gets down in the low 20s, just cover them up for a night or two."

Holub says it could be filled up with plants around the first of the month, but estimates it will probably be closer to the 10th or 15th.