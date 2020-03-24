How to collaborate and communicate while working from home

While you can be more productive at home in the right environment, it's important to minimize distractions and utilize technology.

With so many Iowans working from home due to the spread of COVID-19, it can be hard to focus and make sure you're as focused during quarantine as you are in the office.

Alanah Mitchell, Associate Professor of Information Systems at Drake University, talked with Local 5 about how best to communicate and collaborate while working from home.

"It's really important to remember that technology is a tool or solution for us during this time, but it's not going to be the same thing as a face-to-face work environment," Mitchell said.

Utilizing SharePoint or Slack can be main points of communication, but many are using Zoom or Skype to hold virtual meetings.