Hometown celebrates life of Marine that died during training accident

Hero Home Iowa--- PFC Tyler Cox, 19, of Dike, died unexpectedly in a training accident on Wednesday, April 29th at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where he was stationed. He had been assigned to a 3rd Battalion 8th Marines as a 0311 Rifleman. PFC Cox returned home to Iowa on Wednesday 13 May to his family. His family appreciates all who came out to honor Tyler last night it means so much to see him honored. Tyler was born on July 21, 2000. He attended school in Dike and was able to graduate early from Dike-New Hartford High School to enlist in the United States Marine Corps Tragically, Tyler’s life was cut short at the tender age of 19 but his family was so proud of Tyler’s willingness to serve his country. Please pray for family members as they prepare for their Fallen Hero to be laid to rest this weekend! #HonoringOurFallen #AHeroRememberedNeverDies #Saytheirnames