Ogden High School holds in-person graduation ceremony

OGDEN, Iowa — Seniors at Ogden High School celebrated the biggest moment of their life so far in-person, which isn't all too common during the coronavirus pandemic.

The small class of 58 walked across the stage Monday night to accept their diplomas. Another unique twist, the graduating class accepted their diplomas from their parents.

The school took other precautions to make sure everyone was social distancing at the ceremony. They limited the amount of people inside the auditorium to 10 at a time.

Louis Higgins is one of the graduating seniors at Ogden. He said ending the year this way wasn't how he expected to finish his last year in high school, but it's a year he won't forget.

"I think this is a very unique year," Higgins said. "2020 has been quite the year already. I think we will definitely remember this."