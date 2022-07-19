How inflation is impacting local animal shelters

Amy Heinz, executive director of AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue, said inflation has been the source of a lot of issues for her and her team.

DE SOTO, Iowa — With inflation hitting families across the nation, many people don't have the financial wiggle room for donations, causing animal rescue shelters to take the blow. AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport is just one of those shelters.

Amy Heinz, executive director of AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue, said inflation has been the source of a lot of issues for her and her team.

"It's kind of a double whammy," she said. "We have less money coming in, but we have to pay more out. And you know, everything's getting more expensive.

Heinz said she believes gas prices are the reason she has fewer volunteers. With prices rising, she said she isn't visiting the bank with donations like she used to.

"We don't get as many checks in the mail," Heinz said. "Now we don't have as much cash donations coming in and [I'm] making fewer trips to the bank."

Kelsey Bettell is a foster parent and volunteer at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue. She said there is a lot provided for you if you decide to foster for AHeinz.

"When you foster with our program, you are given everything you need for that dog," Bettell said. "So we give you the food, we give you the preventatives, if there's something like a baby gate you need, we're going to try and provide that. If you need a kennel or crate, we provide that."

Heinz said if someone does need to surrender their pet due to financial issues or other reasons, her shelter has resources to help you do so safely.

"We have our SOS page to help people keep their animals in their home or try and rehome them themselves, to keep them from coming into the shelter setting," Heinz said.

AHeinz 57 staff and volunteers are working their tails off to provide resources to those that may not be able to afford their pets.