Snowstorm in Iowa means playtime for pups

A foot of snow is no problem for these furry friends.

IOWA, USA — Central Iowa was hit with over a foot of snow Monday and Tuesday in the state's biggest storm this season.

And while it may be a pain to clear the piles of snow, our fluffy dog friends don't seem to be complaining. 

Scroll down to see videos and photos of dogs playing in the snow. Have a video to share? Email it to news@weareiowa.com or text it to 515-457-1026.

Stephanie Angleson

In a completely unscientific measurement, Mack and Ozzy can confirm: there is a lot of snow outside.

Jackie Schmillen

Everyone got out and had some fun in the snow, including Jack Jack the Pomsky.

Matthew Judy

With over a foot of snow in Des Moines, Truman enjoyed romping around outside.

Griff II

