Snowstorm in Iowa means playtime for pups

A foot of snow is no problem for these furry friends.

IOWA, USA — Central Iowa was hit with over a foot of snow Monday and Tuesday in the state's biggest storm this season.

And while it may be a pain to clear the piles of snow, our fluffy dog friends don't seem to be complaining.

Scroll down to see videos and photos of dogs playing in the snow. Have a video to share? Email it to news@weareiowa.com or text it to 515-457-1026.

In a completely unscientific measurement, Mack and Ozzy can confirm: there is a lot of snow outside.

Everyone got out and had some fun in the snow, including Jack Jack the Pomsky.

With over a foot of snow in Des Moines, Truman enjoyed romping around outside.

Griff II

I’m a graceful beast. I mean just look at me! LIKE A GAZELLE. @DrakeUniversity pic.twitter.com/PXOXFD4JKn — Griff II (@DrakeUGriff) January 26, 2021

Do I like the snow? Yes, yes I do. As with most things, I LOVE IT. @DrakeUniversity pic.twitter.com/pyiu3dFbUY — Griff II (@DrakeUGriff) January 26, 2021