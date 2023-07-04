West Des Moines firework display will again be hosted steps away from animal refuge

"It was awful last year to see the animals shaking and cowering in fear," said shelter director Britt Gagne.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Fourth of July can be one of the most stressful days for pet owners and their beloved animals.

While firework shows are enjoyed by most, the loud booms tend to be triggering for domestic and wild animals.

The Furry Friends Animal Refuge in West Des Moines has struggled with the city’s celebrations for this reason.

"Unfortunately, the city of West Des Moines has decided that the location for the city fireworks display is going to be pretty much the front yard of the animal shelter," said Furry Friends Director Britt Gagne.

For several years, the city’s fireworks were launched at Raccoon River Park. But recently, they’ve been lit off on the corner of South 35th Street and Mills Civic Parkway, causing stress for the shelter pets close by.

Members of the community have stepped up to adopt or foster some of the animals before Tuesday's firework display, but there are still dozens of cats and dogs in the facility.

Vets and pet behavior specialists advise that pet owners should work with their animals ahead of the holiday.

"Playing calming music, being able to keep the animals in if you have a basement or quieter area in your home," Gagne said.

She also said you should get your pet plenty of exercise during the day so they are more calm as the evening goes on.



More than anything, pets need a safe, quiet spot to hide during a triggering event like fireworks.