Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest to open Thursday in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco opens Thursday at 8 a.m.
Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location.
The wholesale store will be the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more.
As part of the Spectrum 36 development, the new store is located at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive just off the I-35 exit at NE 36th St.
The Ankeny Costco will join three other locations throughout Iowa, with the others in West Des Moines, Coralville and Davenport.
"Well, I think that there's a high demand for Costco here. It will help with you know, all the members that live close to here," Regional Marketing Manager Kayla Campillo said. "I feel like once we open that West Des Moines store, it was like you know, opening that box and it was like 'Alright, when are you going to be in Ankeny?' So now we're here and we're excited."
