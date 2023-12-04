Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market preview: What you need to know before opening day

The Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market's opening day is on May 6. Here's what's new at the Market and what you need to know before you arrive.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring is here in Iowa, which means we're counting down the days until the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market.

Beginning on May 6, more than 300 vendors from across the state will flock to the Market to sell locally-grown produce, handmade art, baked goods and more.

“The Downtown Farmers’ Market promotes a healthy community dynamic by supporting small and diverse businesses, encouraging residents to purchase fresh produce and bringing people to Downtown DSM,” said David Stark, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health Des Moines, the Market's presenting sponsor.

The Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market has received national recognition, having been named one of the best farmers' markets in America by Parade, The Daily Meal and more.

Whether it's your first time at the Market or you're a seasoned veteran, here's what you need to know about the event, and what's new in 2023.

When is opening day?

The Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market begins on Saturday, May 6 at 7 a.m.

“Opening Day is one of the most exciting days of the year in Downtown DSM, and we look forward to welcoming back tens of thousands of visitors to experience one of the most vibrant farmers’ markets in the country,” said Megan Renkel, downtown farmers’ Market Manager.

The Market anticipates approximately 40,000 shoppers to attend on opening day.

What are the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market hours?

The Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market will take place every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning on May 6 and running through October 28.

Come October, the start time will be moved an hour later (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) to accommodate seasonal changes.

How many vendors will be at the Market?

More than 300 vendors, including farmers, bakers and artists will be at the Market.

The full list of vendors will be released at a later date.

Where is the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market located?

The Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market takes place in Downtown Des Moines' Court District. The Market spans nine city blocks, with vendors lining Court Avenue from Water Street to Fifth Avenue.

Vendors will also be located on adjacent side streets, including Second Avenue, Third Street and Fourth Street.

For directions to the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market, click here.

Does the Farmers' Market accept SNAP/EBT cards?

The Des Moines Farmers' Market will accept SNAP/EBT cards for the first time during its 2023 season. In addition, they will participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program.

Through the Double Up Food Bucks program, whatever a user spends on their SNAP card at the Market will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10 in Double Up Food Bucks.

Double Up Food Bucks can be used to buy more fresh produce at the Market, as well as other participating farmers' markets and grocery stores.

To use your SNAP/EBT benefits at the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market, visit the Information Booth on Third Street and Court Avenue and swipe your card to receive Market tokens or to redeem Double Up Food Bucks.

Market tokens are used to purchase goods at the Market. If you don't use them all, don't worry: you can add the funds back to your card or save the tokens for later. Tokens are valid throughout the season.

Where should I park?

There are several parking meters, lots and garages on streets near the Market. To find parking or directions, click here.

If you are worried about parking nearby, you can also opt to park along the DART D-Line route, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The D-Line is a free downtown shuttle that runs in a loop every 15 minutes, making it easy to get to the Market. Learn more here.

What happens to the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market when it rains?

The Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market will be open, rain or shine. However, in cases of severe weather, patrons should visit the Market's social media outlets to monitor for delays, closures or cancellations.