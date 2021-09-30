HomeGoods launches online store

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new website to go to for all of your home décor needs.
HomeGoods launched its website Tuesday, Sept. 28 as a new way for shoppers to find an assortment of products, top brands and décor ideas.
Categories to shop from include bedding, bath, decorative pillows, kitchen goods, seasonal décor, pet and storage/organization.
Free shipping is offered for online orders of $119 or more. Items bought online can also be returned through the mail or in-store at any of the more than 820 HomeGoods stores across the country.
Click here to find the nearest HomeGoods location.
