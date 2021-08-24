Report: Von Maur leaving Valley West Mall

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Von Maur, a major tenant of Valley West Mall in West Des Moines, will relocate in 2022, according to a report.
The store is closing the Valley West store and opening a store at the empty Younkers space at Jordan Creek Town Center, the Des Moines Register reports.
Earlier this year, the City of West Des Moines released drawings for a revitalization project for Valley West. The plans include an outdoor music venue, a retention pond and apartments.
Local 5 has reached out to both malls, Von Maur and their representatives for comment, but they have not yet responded.