Fall put a spell on you: Halloween spending reaches all-time high

MOLINE, Ill. — It's spooky season here in the Quad Cities, and people are getting into the holiday mood as the landscape changes and leaves begin to change colors in the area.

A similar trend is taking place across the country. Americans are expected to go full force for Halloween this year. The U.S. has seen a mostly upward trend in Halloween shopping over the last 16 years, according to the National Retail Federation's annual survey.

This All Hallows' Eve, consumer spending is expected to reach an all-time high of over $10 billion, up from last year's $8 billion, according to the NRF.

According to NRF, 97% of Midwest consumers said they planned to purchase candy, 76% said they'd invest in decorations, 62% said they'd buy costumes and 40% said they'd gift greeting cards.

Plans to celebrate Halloween are also picking up this year, according to NRF. The survey stated 65% of Americans expected to participate in the festivities – up from 58% in 2020 and pretty close to 2019’s pre-COVID-19 expectation of 68%.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traditional trick-or-treating and other crowded festivities last Halloween, its guidance has loosened up a little this year.

Kids are safe to trick-or-treat outdoors in smaller groups, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. Other outdoor activities that are done in a socially distanced manner should also be safe. However, Walensky advised against events where risk of transmission is high - like crowded indoor parties.

Here's how Midwesterners said they'd celebrate on Oct. 31:

67% will hand out candy.

54% will decorate their home.

46% will carve a pumpkin.

41% will dress up in costume.

26% will throw or attend a party.

26% will take children trick-or-treating.

19% will dress up their pets.

19% will visit a haunted house.

In the Quad Cities, people are going all out on decorating for fall. Several WQAD viewers were eager to share their home Halloween displays - inside and out. Here are some of our favorites:

