Reopening business welcome news for West Des Moines boutique

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds released a new COVID-19 public health proclamation this week that will some businesses to open beginning Friday.

That's welcome news for those like Shelly Swank, owner of Rodeo Gypsy, a women's boutique in West Des Moines.

"We definitely saw a decline in business," Swank said.

The local "mom and pop" retail shop is preparing to open Friday, but Swank explains they are only letting five customers in at a time.

"We want our customers to feel safe. We are wiping down door handles, counters, the computer system, hangers, you name it," Swank said. "Everything has been sanitized and want everyone to feel comfortable."

Swanks partner, Julie Banbrocklin, says closing the store due to Covid-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. "We just had a re-opening of the store and customers were just starting to come in," explains Banbrocklin. "Then, this happened."

Rodeo Gypsy will have limited hours from 11am - 5pm.

