x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

shopping

Reopening business welcome news for West Des Moines boutique

"We definitely saw a decline in business," said Shelly Swank, owner of Rodeo Gypsy.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds released a new COVID-19 public health proclamation this week that will some businesses to open beginning Friday.

That's welcome news for those like Shelly Swank, owner of Rodeo Gypsy, a women's boutique in West Des Moines.

"We definitely saw a decline in business," Swank said.

The local "mom and pop" retail shop is preparing to open Friday, but Swank explains they are only letting five customers in at a time.

"We want our customers to feel safe. We are wiping down door handles, counters, the computer system, hangers, you name it," Swank said. "Everything has been sanitized and want everyone to feel comfortable."

Swanks partner, Julie Banbrocklin, says closing the store due to Covid-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. "We just had a re-opening of the store and customers were just starting to come in," explains Banbrocklin. "Then, this happened."

Rodeo Gypsy will have limited hours from 11am - 5pm. 

For more information you can follow them on Facebook or visit their website.
The Rodeo Gyspy Boutique West Des Moines
Yesssss!!! According to Governor Kim Reynolds we can re-open this coming Friday, May 8th!! We will have guidelines & some restrictions to go by but we will be OPEN for business!! Details to...
Facebook

RELATED: TestIowa samples 'could have been damaged', Gov. Reynolds' office says

RELATED: Here's what is and isn't reopening in Iowa on Friday