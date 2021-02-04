5 tips to drink more water

Women should drink 11 cups and men should drink 16 cups a day. Sound like a lot? These tips will help.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Your body is made up majority of water. You've heard you should drink eight cups of water a day. However, Kara Swanson with Life Well Lived says that's not enough.

How much you drink depends on a few things, like weight and activity level. Swanson says a good rule of thumb is 11 cups a day for women and 16 cups a day for men.

Here are five tips to make drinking water easier:

1. Swanson recommends filling up your water bottle or glass the night before and setting it on your nightstand. That way the first thing you do when you wake up is taking a refresh drink.

2. Are you a coffee drinker? Swanson suggests drinking a glass of water while your morning Joe is brewing.

3. To make sure you're staying hydrated all day long, set an alarm on your phone to remind you to stop and drink.

4. Swanson recommends drinking a cup or two of water before each meal.

5. If the taste of water is keeping you away, she suggests adding flavor to your water.