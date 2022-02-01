How to stick to your 2022 New Year's resolutions

Only 19% of Americans follow through with their resolutions, according to Scranton University.

IOWA, USA — Whether your New Year's resolution has to do with being healthier, ending bad habits or learning something new, it can be easier to set goals than stick to them.

According to research from Scranton University, only 19% of people complete their resolutions. One reason for that—people often get discouraged early.

"You got to take small steps, and the key is to not give up on the first weekend," said Caleb Herman, a personal trainer with Life Time Fitness. "But stay mentally tough, and just go after it, and know that it's going to take time,"

So what can you do to join that 19% of people who succeed? Herman said the more you remind yourself about that goal, the easier it is to hold yourself accountable.

"You see it, and it's there, and it's a daily reminder. Maybe it's at your desk at your office, where you just say 'Here's my goal, it's accountability.' And it's a reminder to do the good things around your goal to and keep the behaviors positive," Herman said.

Another way to stay motivated is to keep a record of your progress, like a journal

"It's something that you're overall going to celebrate later on, right, like three to six months down the road, you're going to say 'I got there,' and then you're going to set a new one." Herman said.

According to Life Time Fitness, health-related resolutions are among the most popular, with losing weight, eating better, and focusing on mental health all being in the top five most common goals for the new year.