$2 million Powerball ticket purchased in NE Iowa—could it be yours?

The winner of a $2 million Powerball ticket purchased in northeast Iowa has yet to claim their prize as of Tuesday evening, according to the Iowa Lottery Blog.

The winning ticket was purchased at the New Hampton Casey's located at 615 N. Linn Avenue. The ticket came within one number of having at least a slice of Monday night's $26.8 million.

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize, but the ticket buyer had added the Power Play option to their purchase. That multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.

Monday night's winning numbers were 14-17-18-21-27 and Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, so the big prize climbed to an estimated $38 million annuity for the next drawing.

The New Hampton ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize. Casey's will receive $2,000 from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Prizes of $2 million must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The winner or winners should contact the lottery at 515-725-7900 to make an appointment to claim the money. Offices are open Monday through Friday.