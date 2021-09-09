Ankeny Planning and Zoning Commission approves plan for new Costco

The store will be part of Ankeny's new Spectrum 36 neighborhood.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a new Costco location Wednesday evening.

The wholesaler will be central Iowa's second Costco, with the first being on Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines.

The 20-acre Ankeny lot will include a warehouse, distribution center and gas station. It will be located in the Spectrum 36 neighborhood, a new development east of Interstate 35 and north of NE 36th Street.

The neighborhood is 125 acres and will include retail and commercial businesses, multi-family housing and open space. A spokesperson for the city of Ankeny said more infrastructure work needs to be done in the new neighborhood, but that work is expected to begin in the spring.