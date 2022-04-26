Audit of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics reveals over $16K in missing funds

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released a report Tuesday identifying thousands of dollars missing and hundreds improperly dispersed by a former employee.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released a special investigation report Tuesday, April 26 that revealed an over-$16,000 discrepancy in financial transactions processed by former University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Administrative Services Specialist Anna Hernandez.

According to the audit report, the investigation showed the UIHC's Care Coordination Division had about $16,115 in gift cards unaccounted for, nearly $155 of improper disbursements, about $378 of unsupported disbursements, and $500 of undeposited collections between August 2012 and December 2020.

Among the missing gift cards, 10 cards totaling almost $750 were sent to a Paypal account belonging to Ray Springer, a friend of Hernandez according to staff interviewed at UIHC.

When asked about the charges, Hernandez said she regularly worked from home on her personal laptop, which wasn't secured, and she alleged her ex-boyfriend got into systems and accounts he should not have and made the payments improperly to Springer, according to the report.

Division officials, according to the report, argued physical access to gift cards was needed to purchase them and that Hernandez was not authorized to work from home and wasn't granted remote access to the division's systems.

In the report, Sand said it was not possible to determine if additional funds were unaccounted for or improperly dispersed because of inadequate documentation and suggested the university implement procedures to strengthen internal controls and prevent future discrepancies.