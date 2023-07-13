Clive woman loses thousands in bitcoin ATM scam

The Clive Police Department says because the money was sent overseas, recovering it is very unlikely.

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive resident Naomi Bloom was awoken last Friday by a phone call from an unknown number.



Bloom was told she had been subpoenaed to be an expert witness in a federal case, and was threatened with criminal action for not showing up.



“That felt ostensibly possible to me because I’ve been called as an expert witness before,” said Bloom, a clinical social worker and therapist.



Two men were on the other line, claiming to be detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They knew everything about Bloom, from her profession to the number of children she had.



Demanding thousands of dollars of so-called bond money, Bloom frantically got out of bed and obeyed the demands of the callers.



But it was all a lie.

Bloom was the target of a careful, thought-out AI scam designed cheat her out of her own money.



“The call came from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” Bloom said.



Scammers, however, are able to spoof phone numbers to appear as legitimate contacts when calling someone.



The call was found to be an imposter scam, the most reported fraud category in Iowa, according to the FTC. These scams are now using AI software to mimic the voices of others and push victims into a panic.



“You have these scammers that want to keep you off-guard, unbalanced, scared,” said Clive PD Detective Maurio Coleman, who has been investigating the case alongside Polk County sheriffs.





Bloom was told by the scammers to go to her bank and withdraw cash - $5,100, to be exact.



With the scammers still on the phone, she went to a Bitcoin Depot ATM machine in Des Moines and began feeding in the cash.



When Bloom pushed back, she was met with threats.



“They started to threaten my children. And as a single mother, that’s really scary,” she said.



Money from her daughter’s college savings was down the drain.