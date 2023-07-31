Amcor employees strike for 3rd straight day, demand wage increase before returning to work

In Des Moines, over 100 Amcor employees alongside Teamsters Local 238 have been striking since last Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — From UPS workers to Hollywood writers to Starbucks employees, it's been a summer full of labor strikes.

Workers in various industries across the country are making their way to the picket lines to fight for better pay and increased benefits, among other concerns.

In Des Moines, over 100 Amcor employees, alongside Teamsters Local 238, have been striking since last Saturday. They're refusing to return to work unless their wages are increased by two percent.

Andre Johnson, a business agent for Local 238, has been advocating for the union members and their demands.

"These employees are saying, 'We're done with getting things taken away and we deserve a fair and equitable contract,'" Johnson said. "You give us that and we'll be off this line, running the machines ... and feeding our families."

Amcor is a global packaging company with around $15 billion in sales during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Amcor website.

Union workers believe that, despite working through the pandemic and being on the front lines, their contracts have not kept up with the company's growth.

"If we get that 2% increase in the wages, we're agreeable to everything else in the contracts," Johnson said. "We'll be ready to go back to work and get good product coming out of there."

The strike in Des Moines comes as thousands of workers across the country have staged similar strikes against their employers. This summer, UPS workers, Hollywood writers and Starbucks baristas have all walked out on the job.