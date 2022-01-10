Iowa business owner mentoring Black entrepreneurs on competition-style reality show

"Entrepreneurship is kind of a self-motivating path where if you're not pursuing, it's not really being pursued," said Pernell Cezar, co-founder of Blk & Bold.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pernell Cezar, co-founder and CEO of BLK & Bold, is using his business expertise to help other Black entrepreneurs become more successful.

And it's all being captured by cameras for a "Shark Tank"-style reality show, where the winner walks away with a big prize.

Cezar and his partner started BLK & Bold, a community-oriented line of speciality beverages like coffee and tea, in 2018.

"Focuses on social impact at the full potential of what that can mean," he said. "We focus on investing back in the communities of our consumers."

Now, Cezar is focusing on investing into other Black entrepreneurs as a coach and mentor on the TV show "Bet On Black". It is a competition-style show where 12 Black-owned businesses pitch their companies to a panel of judges.

The winner gets a $200,000 prize and mentorship from Target executives.

It's a way to make the business owners think on their feet.

"With what it takes to position your business to an outside audience, we hear so many people talk about what is your business plan, but how does that come to life in reality?" Cezar said. "Especially when it's pressure test."

The show includes businesses just starting out and others that have years of experience.

Cezar noted this show was important because it shined a light on a race of business owners that do not always get the praise they deserve or recognition. He also wanted to be a part of this to pass along the knowledge he's gained, and help others become more successful.

"One of the most invaluable pieces, especially from being an entrepreneur, is to feel seen more than you were the day before," Cezar said. "Entrepreneurship is kind of a self-motivating path where if you're not pursuing, it's not really being pursued."

He said shows "Bet On Black" can be beneficial to the community because it's something that is positive and shows other Black people that entrepreneurship is an option.

There are two more episodes left of the show and it airs on Revolt TV.