Amazon facility in Bondurant evacuated due to threats made by employee

BONDURANT, Iowa — Amazon's facility in Bondurant was evacuated Tuesday night due to threats made by an employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
20-year-old Jordan Laurie, an Amazon employee, was arrested. Capt. Heath Osberg with the sheriff's office said other employees at the facility reported he "made comments of a violent nature" while at work.
Laurie was arrested at his home around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. He is being charged with two counts of Harassment in the First Degree.
Laurie "admitted to Human Resources and filled out a written statement" admitting to the threats, court documents say.
"We take threats to our employees very seriously and are thankful to our team and the police who acted quickly to ensure our employees' safety," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement.