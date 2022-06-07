Amazon facility in Bondurant evacuated due to threats made by employee

20-year-old Amazon employee Jordan Laurie was arrested after co-workers reported he made comments of a violent nature while at work.

BONDURANT, Iowa — Amazon's facility in Bondurant was evacuated Tuesday night due to threats made by an employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

20-year-old Jordan Laurie, an Amazon employee, was arrested. Capt. Heath Osberg with the sheriff's office said other employees at the facility reported he "made comments of a violent nature" while at work.

Laurie was arrested at his home around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. He is being charged with two counts of Harassment in the First Degree.

Laurie "admitted to Human Resources and filled out a written statement" admitting to the threats, court documents say.