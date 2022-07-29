Bridgestone reaches tentative agreement with United Steelworkers

The tentative contract with the union includes the USW 310, representing workers in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A tentative agreement has been reached between Bridgestone and the United Steelworkers union.

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. covers approximately 3,000 employees at six sites in five U.S. states, including those within USW Local 310 in Des Moines, according to company spokesperson Emily Weaver.

Local 5 has reached out to USW Local 310. They confirmed they have a tentative agreement they'll bring to their members for them to review and vote on. They expect to do this within the next few weeks.

The tentative deal comes after the original agreement expired overnight Friday.

"The tentative agreement speaks to the commitment from Bridgestone and the USW to continue to support current operations in the six communities while maintaining flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities so we can continue to serve our customers," Weaver said.

"The new agreement, if ratified, will ensure thousands of U.S. teammates in five states maintain good-paying jobs and strengthen the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing facilities," she added.

On Thursday, Local 310 members, their families along with local and elected officials joined the rally outside the union hall and marched to the plant.

At the time, the union said a better agreement is needed because working families are struggling to make ends meet.

The Des Moines Bridgestone Agricultural Tire Plant manufactures Firestone tires for the agricultural industry in the U.S and Canada. The company said as of 2020, the plant makes approximately 90% of all agricultural products that Firestone sells in the United States and Canada.