New coffee shop opens at Des Moines International Airport

Coffee & Bar is located in Concourse C.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a new shop to enjoy that morning, afternoon or even late-night pick-me-up at the Des Moines International Airport.

Coffee & Bar recently opened at C Concourse of the airport. The airport posted pictures of the new establishment on Twitter.

Besides the normal coffee shop offerings, Coffee & Bar also sells, you guessed it, canned and bottled alcoholic beverages.

Thy're open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. until 30 minutes before the last departure at the C Concourse.

More information about Coffee & Bar, and other dining options at the airport, is available here.