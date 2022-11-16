Two Court Avenue bars closing after a decade of operation

The Exchange and Beer Can Alley announced Monday that they will be closing on Saturday, Nov. 26.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two long-time Court Avenue staples are saying goodbye.

The Exchange and Beer Can Alley announced Monday that their downtown Des Moines bars will be closing on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Both bars have been operating out of 216 Court Ave for a decade or more, with country-themed Beer Can Alley spending 11 years total at the location, and dance club The Exchange occupying the third floor for 10 years.

The post, signed by "ownership" reads in part:

"It has been a long wild ride in this building and we cannot thank our patrons and staff, both past and present, enough!



More details will be coming soon regarding our final festivities, but we wanted to let you know to save the date and make plans to join us as we say farewell to this location! We look forward to seeing you all over the next two weekends!

Thanks again to everyone for your support for a decade plus."

The bars have not released any information on what caused the closures, if they plan to relocate or what will open in their place.