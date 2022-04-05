Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge to close Tuesday

ATI Group plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months to create a new space for restaurants and retail vendors.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from May 6, 2022.

Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will officially close its doors in early September.

BJ Stokesbary with ATI Group says the current mall's final day is Tuesday, Sept. 6. ATI plans to begin renovations on the space in the coming months. The goal is to turn the former mall into Corridor Plaza, a strip center featuring shops, restaurants and an entertainment area.

The project will cost approximately $90 million, according to Chad Schaeffer, the City of Fort Dodge's chief development officer.

Currently, Crossroads Mall has only one tenant open: Shoe Sensation.

A Mexican restaurant, Hacienda Vieja, closed Monday. Both businesses have plans to relocate to new locations in Fort Dodge.

The new Corridor Plaza will feature new businesses such as UnityPoint Medical Clinic, Teriyaki Madness, Clean Laundry and Tidal Wave Car Wash.

Another area of the mall will be redeveloped for tenant spaces of 5,000 square feet or larger.

There is still plenty of work to be done prior to Corridor Plaza's debut, however.

ATI Group must remove asbestos and lead paint from the mall before beginning the final phase of mall demolition in mid-September.