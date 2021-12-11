HVAC companies see influx of calls for winter services as supply chain and workforce issues continue

The increase of calls for service, shortage of workers and supply chain issues mean you could see a longer wait time before you get a repair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If the cold temperatures have you debating whether or not your furnace needs some upkeep, you are not alone.

Multiple HVAC companies across the metro tell Local 5 News they have seen a considerable uptick in requests for service in the last few days, which could mean customers will need to wait days even weeks for an appointment.

"They're waiting to the last minute and then they may turn on their heat and it doesn't work," said Josh Currie of Currie Heating and Cooling. "And so it's panic mode. And then they're not the only one. So everybody's calling all the HVAC companies and then they get swamped. And then you know, we only have so many people that can get to so many calls."

This comes as many companies struggle to retain and attract employees, according to Currie. He says supply chain issues are also forcing companies to get creative to keep their materials and equipment in stock.

"Prior to COVID-19 or even during the pandemic, there was all kinds of stock and we were rolling around just fine," Currie said. "The HVAC factories are starting to see that backlash of certain materials and things not able to be readily available like they used to be. So getting ahead of the time, and getting that preventive maintenance, helps you have some time before you really truly need it to make things happen."

Roy Connett of Connett Services thinks people should check their AC and furnace twice a year, and check their filters monthly. As heating prices increase, Connett says homeowners should look into investments they can make now to save big down the road.

"If you get a long stretch where it's really hot or really cold outside it has to work extra hard so filters get dirty earlier," Connett said. "Make sure you have a high efficient furnace. With gas bills going up maybe close to 100 percent this year, gas is going to be expensive. You want to use the least amount as possible. And the high efficient furnace can save you up to 50 percent."

Connett's staff will work this weekend and start earlier on Monday to keep up with calls in anticipation of a major rush of interest after the first full weekend of winter temperatures.