Downtown Des Moines Hy-Vee to be converted into HealthMarket

The location will also have a restaurant serving HyChi and Nori Sushi.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hy-Vee at Fourth Street and Court Avenue in downtown Des Moines will close and be converted into a HealthMarket "in the near future," according to a company spokesperson.

The store's food court area will become a restaurant serving HyChi and Nori Sushi.

Christina Gayman, a spokesperson for Hy-Vee, said all employees will remain with the company.

Hy-Vee declined to say how many customers have been shopping at the Fourth + Court location.

"It’s no secret that fewer people are working downtown due to the pandemic, but many people are still living downtown, Gayman said in an email. "We want to ensure we continue to meet the needs of the customers at that location."

Gayman added the location has been serving as a test site for many of the store's offerings since it opened in 2017. Hy-Vee plans to use those insights to implement different components into new store formats.

There is currently a HealthMarket location at 375 S Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines that includes dairy and frozen food departments, along with seafood, a pharmacy and cosmetics.

One reimagined Hy-Vee just opened in Grimes and includes a nail salon, DSW shoe store and workout showroom.

"We follow the lifestyles of the customer. Where are the customers going? What do they need?" CEO Randy Edeker said at the store's opening.

The new store is 93,000 square feet and opened Tuesday.