Easterseals Iowa helping more people with disabilities get jobs

Nathan McDonald is an arcade attendant at B&B Theatres in Ankeny. He has cerebral palsy and talked about how Easterseals Iowa prepared him to enter the workforce.

ANKENY, Iowa — Highlighting the contributions people with disabilities have made in the workplace is the essence of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which is celebrated each October.

In 2021, so far Easterseals Iowa's Supported Employment Program helped 155 clients who are disabled, compared to 103 in 2020.

"One of the golden nuggets about the pandemic and the shortage of workforce is more companies are not only interested in hiring individuals with disabilities, but are actually reaching out to organizations like Easterseals as they look to diversify their workforce," Easterseals Iowa CEO Sherri Nelson said.

The program aims to equip individuals with disabilities with the knowledge on how to get and navigate a job.

And to prepare for jobs, clients get a job developer who helps them fill out applications and get interview coaching. Once a job is obtained, the Easterseals client gets a job coach to help them navigate the workplace responsibilities and culture.

Nathan McDonald is an arcade attendant at B&B Theatres in Ankeny, and has been working there since March of 2021.

"I couldn't think of a better place to work, for me anyway, than right here," McDonald said.

McDonald told Local 5 it's the perfect job for him because it combines games and being able to socialize with others.

And as someone who has cerebral palsy and sometimes needs a wheelchair, he said he gets treated the same as every other employee, which he likes.

"I have a wonderful support system with a whole bunch of coworkers ... I consider everybody here my family, my extended family," McDonald said.

His tasks while working include cleaning down machines and helping customers when they need it, skills he learned from the Easterseals program.

"Just how to be more personable and just being able to tolerate changes in certain people's schedules," McDonald said. "They've really helped me mellow out."

"He's a great addition to our team and someone who shows up to his job ready to work," Reece Lewellen, the theater's marketing manager said.

McDonald hopes having his job inspires others just like him.

"I want to try to be an inspiration to someone who thinks, 'Ok he can work, there's no reason I shouldn't be able to work,'" McDonald said.