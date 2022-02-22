Union rep: Eaton Corp. strike will continue until at least March

A union representative told WQAD News 8 that Eaton doesn't plan to return to contract discussions before March 1.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 18, the first day of Eaton's Davenport union worker strike.

It's a long road ahead for union workers at Eaton Corporation, who will have to continue their strike in the cold through at least the end of February, a representative from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said.

IAM District 6 business representative John Herrig told News 8 that Eaton representatives don't plan to return to bargaining discussions until March 1 at the earliest, and there have yet to be any counters to the union's latest offer.

When asked if the delay in bargaining discussions impacts IAM's offer, Herrig told News 8, "Our offer is still out there."

By rejecting a contract with Eaton that workers said fell short on wages, health care and retirement, 98% of the union members chose Thursday, Feb. 17 to move forward with strike plans.

At midnight on Friday, Feb. 18, union workers took to the picket lines and began their strike at the corporation's west Davenport location, formerly Cobham Mission Systems.

Located on Hickory Grove Road, the Davenport plant specializes in contract work with the U.S. government, for whom it makes aerial refueling equipment, fuel tank inverting systems as well as environmental products for the military and other aerospace companies, according to a company spokesperson.

Last year, Eaton Corporation bought Cobham, which owned the manufacturing plant in Davenport, for $2.8 billion.