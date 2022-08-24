x
Forbes survey names best Iowa employers

70,000 people nationwide participated in Forbes' fourth annual survey focused on finding "America's Best Employers".

IOWA, USA — Pella Corporation is the best company to work for in Iowa, with FedEx and ALDI also in the top three, a new Forbes survey finds.

Forbes surveyed 70,000 American workers at companies with at least 500 employees. 

"Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions," the publication writes.

Participants were asked to rank their employer in a series of categories, including:

  • Safety of work environment
  • Competitiveness of compensation
  • Opportunities for advancement
  • Openness to telecommuting

The results were divided into 51 rankings, one for each state plus the District of Columbia.

Here are the top-ranked employers in Iowa, according to the survey:

  1. Pella Corporation
  2. FedEx 
  3. ALDI
  4. Ankeny Community School District
  5. United States Postal Service
  6. University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
  7. Siemens
  8. 3M
  9. Iowa City Community School District
  10. Emerson Electric 

