'Case by case basis' for Iowa businesses after OSHA vaccine mandate withdrawn

OSHA formally withdrew the vaccine mandate for large employers Tuesday after the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this month.

IOWA, USA — After the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's overarching vaccine mandate for large businesses, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officially withdrew their order Tuesday.

The mandate would have required workers at companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested weekly.

Joe Murphy, the director of Iowa Business Council, has watched business owners adapt to changes over the course of the pandemic.

"Over the last, really 23 months, businesses have been in a state of uncertainty with respect to, obviously, the COVID pandemic, how that's interacting with businesses and how that intersects with everyday life," Murphy said.

Without the mandate, it's up to the state's individual businesses to set vaccination or testing guidelines for their employees.

"You'll see a case by case basis, or a business by business basis... some business entities, hospital systems, for example, will need to continue to implement mandates. And that obviously makes sense for them," Murphy said. "Other businesses... will make the decisions that best suits them, their clients, their partnerships, and others."

Despite striking down the vaccine mandate for businesses, the Supreme Court upheld the mandate for most health care workers.

OSHA said in a statement it is now prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 health care standard.