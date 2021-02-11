Workers voting on new agreement between union and John Deere

Workers on strike for more than two weeks took time away from the picket line to vote on the new tentative agreement.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Union workers working for John Deere filed into locations across Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday to vote on a new tentative agreement reached between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Deere.

Under the new proposal, wages will increase by 10% in the first year, then increase by 5% every other year with 3% lump sum payments every year in between.

UAW members working at the John Deere facility in Ankeny filed into the Palace Theater at Adventureland Park in Altoona. Voting is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Some workers told Local they are confident in their bargaining position with Deere.

"Deere is not in any position to play too many games," said Chris Laursen, a member of UAW's Local 74 chapter. "I mean, they have some loyal customers out there, many of them that stand by us, support our strike. Give us something fair, and let's get back to work and take care of these farmers."

UAW President Ray Curry also voiced support for the agreement in a statement, saying:

“Our UAW John Deere national bargaining team went back to our local members after the previous tentative agreement and canvassed the concerns and priorities of membership. We want to thank the UAW bargaining team and striking UAW members and their families for the sacrifices they have made to achieve these gains. Our members have enjoyed the support of our communities and the entire labor movement nationwide as they have stood together in support and solidarity these past few weeks.”

Strikers will resume their positions on picket lines outside Deere facilities Tuesday night.

