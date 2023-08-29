It's official: Utah-based convenience store Maverik has acquired Kum & Go

Maverik now owns Iowa-based Krause Group's Kum & Go and Solar Transport brands, allowing them to serve customers across 800 storefronts and 20 states in the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Months after western U.S. gas station brand Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop announced it would acquire Kum & Go, the sale has been finalized.

Maverik now owns Iowa-based Krause Group's Kum & Go and Solar Transport brands, allowing them to serve customers across 800 storefronts and 20 states in the U.S.

Maverik currently has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, while Kum & Go operates over 400 locations in 13 states.

A statement from Maverik CEO Chuck Maggelet reads in part:

"Together, we’ll offer our customers an adventurous and differentiated convenience store experience across fuel, foodservice, and inside-store offerings. We look forward to using our combined resources to grow our business and further elevate our product offerings to provide the best service to our customers.”

Maggelet will lead the company, and Tanner Krause will leave behind his six years as the president and CEO of Kum & Go.

Krause Group founder & CEO Kyle Krause shared a statement that reads in part:

"We’ve run the businesses and differentiated ourselves by putting people first and making days better in all we do ... I’m confident Kum & Go and Solar Transport are set up for future success with Maverik. As we start the next chapter at Krause Group, we will nurture our family of brands and create more opportunities to do good in the world.”

"Thanks to our great associates for making these companies special," Kyle Krause, Kum & Go's former CEO, wrote on Twitter. "Special thanks to son & Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause for his leadership & impact."