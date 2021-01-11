McGregors Furniture bouncing back after EF-3 tornado

More than three years later, McGregors Furniture in Marshalltown is finally back to full capacity after a direct hit from the EF-3 tornado in 2018.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — On July 19, 2018, an EF-3 tornado with max wind speeds of 144 mph barreled through Marshalltown, injuring 22 and leaving a swath of damage in and around the heart of the city.

Among the many businesses on Main Street in downtown Marshalltown is McGregors Furniture. The top floor of their building was deemed unsafe and was demolished shortly after. All the furniture inside was lost, but the rest of the building was salvageable.

Rocio Olvera is an employee at McGregor's, and was there the afternoon the tornado hit.

"It was just terrifying. It was like a big crash, or a big train passing overhead. You could almost feel the vibration of it. It was unbelievable," she said.

In the months and now years since, the fourth generation family owners rebuilt the store after temporarily moving the store to the Marshalltown Mall. They moved back into their Main Street location last fall, but did not fully get back to full capacity until just a few weeks ago.

"I have staff that stuck with me through us shutting down, getting back open, shut down again through COVID, and getting back open by moving back to our original location. Nobody's given up," McGregors Furniture President Erin McGregor said.

McGregors marks their 125th anniversary this year, and given the adversity of just the past three years with the tornado, derecho and a pandemic, it's safe to say there's a lot to look forward to.

"I can't imagine not having a McGregor's furniture store being a flagship place on Main Street," said Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer.

