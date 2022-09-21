What's coming to Merle Hay Mall? Five Guys, Kohl's and more are on the way

Merle Hay CEO Liz Holland said that construction is ongoing, with opening dates for the new developments ranging from later this fall into 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — New businesses will be filling the storefronts at Merle Hay Mall in the coming months, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Merle Hay CEO Liz Holland said that construction is ongoing, with opening dates for the new developments ranging from later this fall into 2023.

“Five Guys will open at the main east entrance, facing Merle Hay Road, with indoor and outdoor dining. We’re very excited to have this iconic brand front and center, to welcome our customers,” Holland said in a statement. “The future arrivals of Kids Empire and IHMVCU will add to the vitality, synergy and functionality of Merle Hay Mall.”

Five Guys has 1,700 locations internationally, and the Merle Hay storefront will be the eighth in Iowa.

Kids Empire, an active play center with equipment for kids of all ages to explore, has signed a lease for 18,000 square feet on the west side of the mall.

Kids Empire has signed a lease and International harvester Mississippi Valley Credit Union will soon begin construction on the campus of Des Moines’ first mall, said Liz Holland, Merle Hay CEO.

IHMVCU will be located north of Applebee's. The new Kohl's location will be in the footprint of a former Sears facing Merle Hay Road.