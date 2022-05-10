$156M expansion completed at Clinton Purina plant

Nestlé Purina is expanding its factories in Clinton, creating nearly 100 jobs in the area.

CLINTON, Iowa — Nestlé Purina completed its $156 million factory expansion Wednesday that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the city of Clinton.

"We've added 96 jobs here with this expansion," said Justin Wilkinson, Nestlé Purina's factory manager. "The jobs range from operation to maintenance and to technical operators."

The company celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Clinton factory will now be able to employ nearly 600 people.

With the new 3,800-square-foot facility, the company will be able to increase its production of pet food to meet the increasing demand of its consumers.

"We've been able to add significant improvement in our production," said Wilkinson. "Because of the investment here to grow, we will continue to grow with our organization and with the community."

Mayor Scott Maddasion said the expansion is contributing to the growth of Clinton.

"We have so many great businesses in Clinton here," said the mayor. "To be able to see expansions with more opportunities for the company, more opportunities for the employee and that obviously brings more opportunities for the city as well. So, we're very excited for that."

With the company being a part of the Clinton community for nearly 50 years, it continues to find ways to help the community grow.

"There are opportunities we're looking at in the near future that that will we'll make sure to involve the community and continue to grow here," said Wilkinson. "The community has always been there for us and we will continue to be there for them"

Nestlé Purina employs nearly 1,400 people across the state of Iowa.