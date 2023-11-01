Group of professional athletes buy 104-acre farm in northern Iowa

The purchase was made from a fund of roughly $5 million dollars in a deal arranged by Patricof Co.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Some of the top athletes in the country could be trying their hand at a new profession right here in Iowa: farming.

According to Front Office Sports, Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Zach Ertz, Kemba Walker and around 20 other athletes are purchasing an Iowa farm.

The purchase was made from a fund of roughly $5 million dollars in a deal arranged by Patricof Co.

Located in northern Iowa, the corn- and soy-focused farm spans 104 acres.

According to a spokesperson from the firm representing Patricof, the organization is unable to share the exact location at this time. However, there may be further announcements regarding other farms in the near future.