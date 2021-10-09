Eagle Grove pork plant reports accidental employee death

This is the second death at the Eagle Grove plant this year. In February, a worker was arrested and charged with stabbing a coworker to death.

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Prestage Foods of Iowa, a pork processing facility roughly 75 miles northwest of Des Moines, says a worker was killed in an accident at the plant Friday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our team members early this morning at our Eagle Grove facility," CEO Jere Null said in a statement. "An accident occurred on the third shift while the employee was performing routine maintenance duties."

The company identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jeffrey Leonardi. He was a mechanic and had been with Prestage since the plant's opening in March 2019.

According to the company's statement, Prestage has notified the Occupational Health and Safety Administration's (OSHA) Iowa office.

"We are offering our full cooperation. In addition, we are conducting an internal investigation," the statement reads.

This is the second death at the Eagle Grove plant this year. In February, a worker was arrested and charged with stabbing a coworker to death.