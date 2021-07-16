Brothers walking across US to support small businesses stop in Des Moines

Two New Jersey brothers stopped at Mullet's in Des Moines as part of their walk across the country to raise $60,000 for small businesses.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two New Jersey brothers walking across the U.S. stopped at Mullet's in Des Moines on Thursday.

Louis and Aiden Ardine were both laid off from their bartending jobs when the pandemic hit.

The brothers got creative and teamed up with Verizon Wireless to raise $60,000 for small businesses.

"The mental component of being able to push, it helps that there's two of us," the brothers said. "People do it by themselves, they're crazy."

Louis and Aiden said preparation, research and planning is essential.

"Once you start, just be open to anything that happens," they said.

The brothers hope to make it to San Francisco.