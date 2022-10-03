Black-owned Iowa coffee roaster partners with Marvel Studios

The roastery is now selling two of its signature blends, "Smoove Operator" and "Rise & GRND!", in limited-edition "Wakanda Forever" packaging.

An Iowa-based coffee roaster is partnering with one of the biggest movie franchises in the world.

BLK & Bold, a Black-owned roastery located in Des Moines, is the official coffee licensee for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

"We are honored to have the privilege to be a part of an incredible cultural phenomenon that has helped people feel represented, included, and proud!" BLK & Bold said in a tweet.

It Is Time 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏾‍♂️ We are excited to announce that we are the official coffee licensee for the upcoming Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. pic.twitter.com/rlE1KPrxb1 — BLK & Bold Specialty Roastery (@BlkandBold) October 1, 2022

The coffee company is now selling two of its signature blends, "Smoove Operator" and "Rise & GRND", in limited-edition packaging, featuring fan-favorite characters such as Shuri, Okoye and more. Both bagged coffee and K-Cup pods are available.

For every box or bag purchased, BLK & Bold will donate 5% of the sales to programs supporting underserved youth nationwide.

The collaboration with Marvel Studios is just the latest of BLK & Bold's partnerships. The company has also partnered with the NBA to sell "The Warm-Up" blend.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11.