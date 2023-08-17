Ingersoll Avenue business owners say ongoing construction hurting sales, customer traffic

"We've seen a lot of loss in sales and our big concern is also our customers not being able to get in here," said Manhattan Deli co-owner Corey Hansen.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines has set out to improve Ingersoll Avenue for the last three years, making changes to the busy commercial district.



With no end in sight for the long-spanning construction project, however, some local business owners have been pushed to the breaking point.



"To have all this continuous construction over the last three years with no end in sight has been very difficult," said Hansen's Manhattan Deli co-owner Corey Hansen.

Since Hansen and his wife, Carey, took over the popular deli three years ago, they've never seen a day without the construction. They believe their business is taking a hit as a result.



"We've seen a lot of loss in sales," Hansen said. "Our big concern is also our customers not being able to get in here."

From lost parking spaces, loose nails deflating car tires and frequent internet outages, the Hansen's are now expressing their disappointment to the city on social media.

The city has responded to some of their posts, offering an estimated time frame for the remaining work. But Manhattan Deli isn't convinced.

"I just don't know what to believe at this point because they give us multiple time frames all the time and then it's never the time frame that they say it is," Hansen added.

Despite the chaos, these local business owners are relying on their customer base to get them through this tricky time.

The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand, a nonprofit that provides economic development and marketing for the commercial area, says that there is an end in sight for the construction projects impacting these businesses.

"We know that construction is a headache for everyone involved, but don't let that stop you from supporting your favorite local businesses on Ingersoll," said The Avenues Executive Director Lauren Kollauf. "You might have to navigate a few traffic cones, you might have to park maybe a block or two further away than you're used to, but it's totally worth it."