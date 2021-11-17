Java Joes closing downtown Des Moines coffee house

DES MOINES, Iowa — Java Joes, a Des Moines staple, is shutting down its downtown location and moving its roastery to Ankeny.
CEO Tim Brehm made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday saying it was "a very difficult decision to make."
The coffee house has been open for 29 years.
Brehm said he plans to add entertainment at the new location at 127 N Ankeny Blvd. and hopes artists will consider performing there. He also said all gift cards can continue to be purchased and redeemed in Ankeny.
