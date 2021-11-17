x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Small Business

Java Joes closing downtown Des Moines coffee house

The owner plans to move the roastery to Ankeny.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Java Joes, a Des Moines staple, is shutting down its downtown location and moving its roastery to Ankeny.

CEO Tim Brehm made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday saying it was "a very difficult decision to make."

The coffee house has been open for 29 years.

Brehm said he plans to add entertainment at the new location at 127 N Ankeny Blvd. and hopes artists will consider performing there. He also said all gift cards can continue to be purchased and redeemed in Ankeny.

Good Afternoon We have made the decision to move the coffee roasting operation to Ankeny, Iowa at 127 North Ankeny...

Posted by Java Joes CoffeeHouse on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

RELATED: Fong's Pizza location in Drake Neighborhood shuts down suddenly

RELATED: Brenton Skating Plaza opening this Friday for ice skaters

WATCH | Building development for homeless youth in Des Moines catches fire 

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

In Other News

This Week in Iowa: What you need to know before Election Day and the revitalization of the 6th Avenue Corridor